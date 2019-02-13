- We noted before how next Sunday's Total Bellas episode will feature tension between The Bella Twins after Brie Bella backed out of a joint appearance with Nikki Bella, the day before the event was to be held in Philadelphia. Above is a preview clip for the episode.

- Luke Harper is apparently back on the road with WWE. PWInsider reports that the Bludgeon Brother was backstage for last night's SmackDown in Toledo, OH. Harper was obviously not used and there's still no word yet on when he will be brought back to TV, and if he will be put with former partner Erick Rowan, who is now in a partnership with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Harper has been off WWE TV since August 2018 due to Rowan's torn bicep. Harper was seen sporting a cast on his left hand a few months ago, indicating surgery, and he's been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as of late to work towards his in-ring return.

- Triple H took to Twitter today and praised new RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival, who won the titles from Chad Gable and Bobby Roode on Monday's RAW.

Triple H wrote, "Uncompromising in beliefs... Undying in passion... and unstoppable in their pursuit to be the best. Congratulations to @DashWilderWWE and @ScottDawsonWWE on becoming the NEW #Raw Tag Team Champions. #WeAreNXT #Forever #FTR"

You can see Triple H's full tweet with photos below: