- Above are highlights from today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The show featured NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm defeating Rhea Ripley, The Coffey Brothers defeating Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews, Trent Seven defeating Shane Thorne, plus a segment with NXT UK Tag Team Champions James Drake and Zack Gibson being confronted by Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

- The dark match before tonight's NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University saw NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders defeat two enhancement talents, Chico Adams and Vandal Ortagun (Jonny Vandal).

- As noted, tonight's NXT episode on the WWE Network saw The Velveteen Dream capture the NXT North American Title from Johnny Gargano. Triple H took to Twitter after the show and congratulated Dream on the big win.

Triple H wrote, "Believing you are absolutely everything you say you are is necessary if you want to be a champion. ...backing it up is what ACTUALLY makes you one. Congratulations to the NEW @WWENXT North American Champion, @VelveteenWWE. #DreamOVER"

You can see Triple H's full tweet below: