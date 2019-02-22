- Above is a clip from a new WWE Network Hidden Gem, featuring WWE Hall of Famer The Junkyard Dog going at it with "Mad Dog" Buzz Sawyer at a Houston Wrestling/Mid-South Wrestling event on September 9, 1983. The full upload on the WWE Network runs for more than 13 minutes.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which new arrival from WWE NXT will be the first to win a title on RAW or SmackDown. As of this writing, 47% voted for Aleister Black while 34% went with Ricochet, 11% for Johnny Gargano and 8% for NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

- Several WWE Superstars are taking to Twitter today to promote the nationwide theatrical release of the "Fighting with My Family" movie about Paige. Triple H commented on how special Paige is.

He wrote, "Anyone who has had the chance to know @RealPaigeWWE as a competitor and a person knows how special she really is. I'm excited so many people will get to see her incredible story. Don't miss it."

