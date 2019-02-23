The NXT UK tapings are being held in Coventry, England where Noam Dar took on Mark Andrews in one-on-one action.

During the match, Dar reportedly went for a reverse hurricanrana that caused a stoppage to the match. The referee put up the "X" signal, trainers checked on Dar and Andrews. Both were stretched out to the back.

It was announced yesterday Dar would be switching from 205 Live to the NXT UK brand as he was reportedly moving back to Europe to live full-time.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete spoilers of today's show later.

