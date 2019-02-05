Two WWE Stars Have Ring Names Changed

Add Heavy Machinery's Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight to the list of NXT call-ups who have had their names shortened.

WWE updated the profile pages for the team to be just Otis and Tucker. Their social media accounts still contain their last names.

WWE shortening ring names has been a common practice over the years. Just last month, WWE changed Andrade "Cien" Almas' ring name to just Andrade. Other stars to have their names altered include Elias (formerly Elias Samson), Rusev (Alexander Rusev), Big E (Big E Langston) and Cesaro (Antonio Cesaro). Apollo Crews was changed to just Apollo last year, however his last name was added back months later.