Needless to say, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has always been one to speak his mind. Woodley, who defends his title this Saturday night at UFC 235 vs. Kamaru Usman, was far from impressed by the 2018 lightweight title fight between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Conor McGregor.

"It wasn't that great a fight," Woodley said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "I don't care what anybody else said, they both kind of looked bad. They both looked like old men at the nursing home fighting each other. But then we glorified this fight. It wasn't like this great strategic fight where one person was strategic."

Back at UFC 229, Woodley was on the FOX sports desk to help with pre- and post-fight coverage of the mega-event. Nurmagomedov would go on to claim a fourth round submission victory over McGregor, but the post-fight actions of both men garnered much of the headlines.

As far as Woodley is concerned, McGregor has lived up to the "Mystic Mac" nickname he gave himself with his fights, saying "he's lost a few times and won a few times."

"But look at his mystique he has. So it's telling you it's not so much about winning. It's about the showmanship," Woodley added. "It's about what you bring to the table. It's about making people give a (expletive). You gotta find a way to do both. You gotta find a way to do both of it. You've got to find a way to make people invested, want to see me lose, want to see me win."

Woodley has held the UFC title since 2016 when he knocked out Robbie Lawler in the main event. He has scored consecutive title defenses over Darren Till, Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson, and carries a seven-fight unbeaten streak into the matchup with Usman.