UFC Fight Night 144 Results: Marlon Moraes, Jose Aldo Among Winners On ESPN+

The Octagon set up shop in a Brazilian Bingo Hall Saturday night for UFC Fight Night 144 live on ESPN+. In the main event, Marlon Moraes avenged a split decision loss to Raphael Assuncao, scoring a first round submission in a meeting of bantamweight contenders.

Moraes, a former World Series of Fighting champion, locked up a guillotine choke three minutes into the opening round to secure the win from Fortaleza, Brazil.

In the co-main event, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo got back on track, finishing Renato Moicano in the second round. Aldo, who reigned supreme over the 145-pound division for several years, ended the first 44 seconds into the round.

The main card also featured finishes by Demian Maia, Charles Oliveira and Johnny Walker, with Walker landing a spinning back-fist 15 seconds into his bout vs. Justin Ledet.

Moraes, Aldo, Oliveira and Walker all picked up "Performance of the Night" bonuses for their efforts.

Complete results are below:

* Marlon Moraes def. Raphael Assuncao via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:17 of Round 1

* Jose Aldo def. Renato Moicano via TKO (strikes) at :44 of Round 2

* Demian Maia def. Lyman God via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:38 of Round 1

* Charles Oliveira def. David Teymur via submission (anaconda choke) at :55 of Round 2

* Johnny Walker def. Justin Ledet via KO (strike) at :15 of Round 1

* Livia Renata Souza def. Sarah Frota via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Markus Perez def. Anthony Hernandez via technical submission (anaconda choke) at 1:07 of Round 2

* Mara Romero Borella def. Taila Santos via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Thiago Alves def. Max Griffin via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Jairzinho Rozenstruick def. Junior Albini via TKO (strikes) at :54 of Round 2

* Geraldo de Freitas def. Felipe Colares via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

* Said Nurmagomedov def. Ricardo Ramos via TKO (strikes) at 2:28 of Round 1

* Rogerio Bontorin def. Magomed Bibulatov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)