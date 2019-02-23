Thiago Santos placed himself on the list of rising contenders in the UFC's light heavyweight division, finishing Jan Blachowicz in the third round Saturday at UFC Fight Night 145. The event took place from Prague, Czech Republic, with the main card streaming live on ESPN+ after prelims on ESPN2.

Santos improved to 13-5 all-time inside the Octagon, earning his fourth consecutive victory. The event marked the debut for the UFC in the Czech Republic.

Stefan Struve, a long-time heavyweight contender, picked up a second round submission via arm-triangle choke over Marcos Rogerio de Lima. After battling back to compete again following a heart condition, Struve hinted that he might retire during his post-fight interview.

Among the other winners were former UFC title challenger Liz Carmouche, as she picked up a decision vs. Lucie Pudilova. Carmouche once challenged current Raw champion Ronda Rousey for the UFC title back in 2013.

Complete results can be found below:

* Thiago Santos def. Jan Blachowicz via TKO (strikes) at :39 of Round 1

* Stefan Struve def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:21 of Round 2

* Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Gian Villante via TKO (strikes) at 1:34 of Round 1

* Liz Carmouche def. Lucie Pudilova via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Petr Yan def. John Dodson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Magomed Ankalaev def. Klidson Abreu via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Dwight Grant def. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. via TKO (strikes) at 4:59 of Round 1

* Chris Fishgold def. Daniel Teymur via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:10 of Round 2

* Gillian Robertson def. Veronica Macedo via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:27 of Round 2

* Damir Hadzovic def. Polo Reyes via TKO (strikes at 2:03 of Round 2

* Ismail Naurdiev def. Michel Prazeres via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

* Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Rustam Khabilov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Damir Ismagulov def. Joel Alvarez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)