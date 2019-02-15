Despite being injured during his match with AAW in Texas last week, PWInsider is reporting that one half of the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions, Fenix, will be wrestling at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Las Vegas.

As previously reported, Fenix was injured with a muscle contusion at the AAW show in Texas after attempting a stunner during a tag match. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance but was still able to move his arms and legs throughout the experience.

Wrestling Inc. also confirmed that Fenix was looked at by a medic and spent some time backstage in a neck brace before he was ultimately taken to the hospital. It was described as being a frightening scene. Some fans at the show were EMTs and jumped in to assure them he could still feel all of his extremities. Fenix left the hospital the following morning.

The Lucha Bros, Fenix & Pentagon Jr., are scheduled to face Nick and Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Fenix will also be teaming with Pentagon Jr. to face Rob Van Dam and Sabu in the main event for Impact Wrestling's United We Stand event on April 4 at the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, New Jersey.

Source: PWInsider