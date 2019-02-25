As we previously reported, Joey Ryan sent out a tweet last week regarding what he was told when starting to wrestle, and compared it to the landscape today.

"When I started wrestling, WWE roster guys were told 'these indie guys are coming for your jobs' so as extra talent, we got treated like dirt," Ryan wrote. "Now these WWE roster guys are quitting their jobs and coming for our indie money."

Lance Storm replied to Ryan' tweet, nothing that he he was "painting with an awfully wide brush," which led to this exchange:

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Velvet Sky also responded to Ryan, however she shared her own unpleasant experience with WWE. Sky noted that when she tried out for the company in 2006, "a certain female wrestler" had her kicked out of the Divas locker room by the makeup lady and made her change in the men's bathroom with "a bunch of dude extras."

"S**t ur lucky u got the broom closet," Sky revealed. "Lol In '06 I was invited there as an extra & a certain female wrestler had me kicked out of the divas locker room by the makeup lady & made me change in the men's bathroom w/ a bunch of dude extras cuz I was a "threat" to her job. Fun times."

In response to a fan calling her a threat as she mentioned in the tweet, Sky wrote:

"No I'm not & wasn't. This was way before TNA. Following my dream to try and make it happen, & the hard times I was given back then at that place was discouraging & disheartening. Joey wasn't wrong in his tweet. That stuff went on for a lot of Indy guys & girls trying to make it."

Sky would make her debut for TNA the following year in Atlanta, GA at Bound for Glory, as part of a battle royal to declare the first-ever TNA Knockouts Champion, won by IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim.

Sky would win the TNA Knockouts Championship on two occasions, with her first reign coming at Bound for Glory 2011 in a fatal-four-way match. Sky would once again taste the gold in January of 2013, after winning a four-way elimination match in London, England.