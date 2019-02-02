Velveteen Dream, Johnny Gargano, Shawn Michaels, And Other NXT Stars Hype WWE Halftime Heat

WWE Halftime Heat will air live on the WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, and WWE.com during this Sunday's Super Bowl halftime and will feature NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole vs. Ricochet, Aleister Black, and The Velveteen Dream. In the video above, Gargano commented, "For me—and a lot of these guys—we've been scratching and clawing for over ten years just to make a name for ourselves, doing what we do, that's what NXT is all about."

Below, Ricochet previewed the match and told fans to tune in to the match because he'll do things that some people don't even think are possible.

On Twitter, Black, Ciampa, Dream, and Cole also hyped Sunday's tag match.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be guest announcing the match alongside Vic Joseph.