- Nikki Bella's dating life will continue on Sunday's Total Bellas episode on the E! network. Above is video of Nikki and Brie Bella FaceTiming with Bachelor star Peter Kraus and below is video of Peter picking Nikki up for their date. Peter is greeted by WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at the door.

"First of all, I just want to say Peter is hot. As a man, as a straight man, I can say that Peter is hot," Bryan said.

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Jack Gallagher will be in action on next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. He will face Tyler Bate. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake will also air. As previously announced, WALTER will face WWE NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno next Wednesday at 3pm ET.

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter this week to congratulate The Rock, Paige and director Stephen Merchant on the new "Fighting with My Family" movie that hits theaters nationwide today.

Vince wrote, "Congratulations to @RealPaigeWWE, @TheRock, and @StephenMerchant on #FightingWithMyFamily. If you haven't already, you will fall in love with Paige and her family. Go see it this Friday!"

