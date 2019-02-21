Roman Reigns will be appearing on Monday's WWE RAW from Atlanta to address his battle with leukemia.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to announce the appearance. WWE sent us a statement confirming that Reigns will be live at the State Farm Arena for the appearance.

Vince wrote, "@WWERomanReigns (aka Joe Anoa'i) will address the status of his fight with leukemia this Monday on Raw. #fighter #proud #classy"

Reigns has been off WWE TV since late October 2018 after announcing his second battle with leukemia and relinquishing the WWE Universal Title. Reigns recently filmed scenes for The Rock's "Hobbs & Shaw" movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, and noted that the support from everyone has him pushing for a return to the ring.

Stay tuned for updates on his status and news on Monday's appearance.

You can see Vince's full tweet below: