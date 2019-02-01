Watch Ronda Rousey Prepare For The Royal Rumble, Details On Sabu's Book, Who Is Lio Rush?

- As seen in the video above, the latest edition of Ronda Rousey's YouTube show, Ronda On The Road documents the moments leading up to Rousey's WWE RAW Women's Championship match against Sasha Banks at last Sunday's Royal Rumble PPV.

- Sabu's upcoming autobiography, Sabu: Scars, Silence, & Superglue is now available for pre-order. The book recounts the career of Sabu in 400 pages, and it contains forewords and guest passages by RVD, Taz, Tommy Dreamer, Raven, Al Snow, and many more.

- In the tweet below, Lio Rush celebrated the kickoff to Black History Month by posting a video of himself describing what Lio Rush represents as a person. Rush said, "Lio Rush is the man of the hour and the man of the hour is the chosen one who is blessed with unmatched athleticism, uncanny explosiveness, and intoxicating charisma. He is the 24-year-old piece of gold. He is that loud, brash, flashy, in-your-face professional entertainer who is unapologetically outspoken. I am Lio Rush."