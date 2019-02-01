Which Stars Are On The WWE Elimination Chamber PPV Poster?, WWE Bobbleheads Released, NXT Post-Show

- In the video above is the NXT Post-Show, with Alicia Taylor previewing Sunday's Halftime Heat special. We will have live coverage of Halftime Heat this Sunday, so please make sure to join us.

- FOCO released WWE bobbleheads, which can be found here. Bobbleheads are available for John Cena, AJ Styles, Andre The Giant, Ric Flair, Ronda Rousey and The Rock.

- Below is the official poster for the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which takes place in two weeks at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The poster features the wrestlers competing in the WWE Championship Chamber match: WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton and AJ Styles.