- WWE posted these videos of the RAW and SmackDown tag teams discussing Sunday's Elimination Chamber match to crown the first WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Tonight's SmackDown saw Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville lose a three-team match to determine the other team that will start the Chamber on Sunday. The match will start with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley. The other participants are The IIconics, Carmella and Naomi, Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, & Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio saw Heavy Machinery defeat SAnitY.

- Tonight's SmackDown broadcast opened up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales, who passed away at the age of 76 earlier today. You can see the graphic below: