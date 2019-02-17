Sasha Banks and Bayley became the first WWE Women's Tag Team Champions by winning the women's Elimination Chamber match at tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Banks and Bayley are the first champions recognized under these new titles. Other teams in tonight's match were Naomi and Carmella, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, The IIconics.
Tonight's match started with Rose and Deville vs. Banks and Bayley. Carmella and Naomi were eliminated first by The IIconics. The IIconics were eliminated second by Jax and Snuka. The Riott Squad was eliminated next by Snuka and Jax. Jax and Snuka were eliminated next by Bayley. Banks and Bayley then eliminated Deville and Rose to win the titles.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's opener at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas:
