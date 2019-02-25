Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), and Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which starts immediately after RAW. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- Roman Reigns returns.

- WWE celebrates Ric Flair's birthday.

- Bruce Prichard's return to WWE.

- Tammy Sytch being arrested again.

- Last week's WWE releases.

And more!

This episode is brought to you by EX-IQ NoteCast. NoteCast is a revolutionary app for podcast listeners. With NoteCast, you can subscribe and listen to all your favorite podcasts, but you can also save portions of your favorite podcasts with automatic transcripts. Try it FREE for 60 days - no credit card required - download NoteCast for Android or iOS by going to https://notecast.app/ and sign up using the code INC for a 60-day free trial.

You can watch the full episode in the video above and join our live chat for the show on our YouTube channel at youtube.com/WrestlingINC.

The Wrestling Inc. Podcast airs every Monday immediately following RAW, Tuesdays immediately following SmackDown, and post-WWE PPV Sundays immediately after the event with Matt Morgan, Glenn Rubenstein and Raj Giri. Replays are streamed on our Facebook page the following day at noon ET.

You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on YouTube. Please rate us and leave a comment.