Kelsi (@superkickingit) and Paul (@pboron88) are back for a special edition of the WINC's Two Faced Wrestling Talk podcast. Podcast is LIVE from Houston at Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Topics include:

- WWE Elimination Chamber speculation

- Who should be the "first" women's tag team champions?

- Is today the day for Samoa Joe to finally win?

- Ruby Riott vs Ronda Rousey - is there any way Rousey won't retain?

And more!

