- WWE is teasing the blue brand arrival for the WWE NXT Superstars on tonight's SmackDown. This comes after NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black and Ricochet made their RAW debuts last night. WWE posted the following NXT teaser for tonight's blue brand show:

Will the NXT takeover continue? Shockwaves were sent through the WWE Universe last night on when Triple H introduced NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black and Ricochet as making their Raw debuts. The newcomers wasted no time making an impact, as Ricochet teamed up with Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor to defeat Bobby Lashley & Lio Rush, Ciampa & Gargano reunited as a team and got the win over longtime rivals and Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival, and Aleister Black clobbered Elias with Black Mass to pick up his first win on the red brand. Are these four Superstars done making their mark, or could they also be looking to light up the blue brand? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick is teasing a WrestleMania 35 announcement for the cruiserweights on tonight's show.

Drake wrote, "HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT concerning @WWE205Live & #Wrestlemania TONIGHT - straight after #SDLive on The Most Exciting Hour Of Action On The @WWENetwork"

