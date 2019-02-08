- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 5 Superstars who have disrespected The Undertaker - Kane, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr., Tajiri and Randy Orton.

- Tickets for WrestleMania 35 Axxess are now officially on sale through Ticketmaster. Axxess takes place from Thursday, April 4 through Monday, April 8 at Brooklyn Pier 12 in New York City. Axxess will also feature the WrestleMania Superstore this year. Full details on tickets can be found at this link. Tickets range from $55 for General Admission, $125 for VIP, and $190 for Premium VIP.

See Also Spoiler: First Inductees Reportedly In WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2019

- Big Show turns 47 years old today. Also, today would have been the 64th birthday of WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, the 61st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Sherri Martel, and the 101st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Freddie Blassie.

Natalya took to Twitter and remembered her father, who passed away in August. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my dad. What an amazing life he lived!!! So grateful we got so many wonderful years together"

You can see her full tweet below: