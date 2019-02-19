Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show, while you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below.

General Manager Drake Maverick recaps Buddy Murphy's thrilling title defense against Akira Tozawa from this past weekend's Elimination Chamber. Maverick then announces an eight-man, single-elimination tournament, where the winner will go on to face Murphy for the title at WrestleMania. Matches announced for tonight: Humberto Carrillo against TJP, and Mike Kanellis against Cedric Alexander in the main event.

205 Live Intro



Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English welcome us to the most exciting hour on television. TJP makes his way to the ring for our first bout of the evening. Humerto Carrillo is out second.

Humberto Carrillo versus TJP

Tie-up. TJP takes Carrillo down and goes for an early pinfall. Carrillo escapes. Headlock from TJP. Fun sequence from both men showing off their speed. Carrillo displays his athleticism with a jumping springboard arm-drag. Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher make their way to ringside. Gulak is waving his finger, as if to say, "stop doing high-risk moves."

Back to the action, TJP takes Carrillo down with a headscissor. He goes for a second but Carrillo lands on his feet. TJP sends Carrillo to the apron but the luchador lands on the apron. Big elbow from Carrillo. He goes for his signature arm-drag again but this time TJP has it scouted. He cranks Carrillo's arm across his body and wears him down with quick strikes. Springboard plancha onto a prone Carrillo from TJP.

Carrillo breaks off a submission and dodges a charge by TJP, but runs into the ringpost when trying to spear TJP. TJP ties Carrillo up in the tree-of-woe, runs around the ring to gain momentum, and nails Carrillo with a running dropkick. Pinfall attempt, but Carrillo escapes. TJP targets Carrillo's arm, but Carrillo breaks away again. Sunset flip from the top rope by Carrillo but TJP rolls through and goes for a PK...Carrillo ducks...gets to his feet....spinning roundhouse! TJP goes to the floor but Carrillo nails him with a suicide dive!

Back in the ring TJP nearly steals the match with a roll-up, but Carrillo fires back with a combo, followed up by a standing asai moonsault. Gulak and Gallagher are trying to coach Carrillo from the outside to assist him in victory, but they cringe every time he goes for a high-risk maneuver. TJP locks in an STF, but Carrillo gets to the ropes to break the hold thanks to the motivating cheers from Gulak on the outside. Both men on the apron...they trade strikes. Carrillo wins the exchange, climbs the turnbuckle, and hits a missile dropkick onto TJP. He lands his finisher to secure the victory.

Humberto Carrillo wins by pinfall

Gulak and Gallagher slide into the ring afterwards to congratulate Carrillo. They try and get the fans to cheer his name, then hoist him up on their shoulders. Carrillo seems stunned, but accepts their celebratory demeanor.

Promo from Tony Nese. He says that he finally proved that he was better than Noam Dar when he defeated him last week in a NO-DQ match. He says that if you look at his performance last week, you'll see why he deserves to be in the tournament.

Mike Kanellis is taping his wrists preparing for the main event. Maria is with him. Dasha comes up for an interview, asking Mike how he feels about facing a former champion in Cedric Alexander, and whether or not he is worried if he'll lose again. Maria answers for Mike, saying that they've been in this business for a long time, and they don't take the easy way out. Tonight, she promises that Mike will take out the "pride of 205" as they begin their journey towards WrestleMania.

Ariya Daivari is on his way out. He has a microphone in hand, and tells the fans in attendance that tonight is the beginning of his destruction of 205. His opponent...an enhancement talent named Johnny Lyons...is already in the ring.

Johnny Lyons versus Ariya Daivari

Tie-up. Daivari forces Lyons into the corner and starts unloading strikes. Lyons surprsies Daivari with a dropkick, but Daivari slows him down with a head kick. He ties him up...hammerlock lariat. Cobra-clutch applied. Lyons taps out.

Ariya Daivari wins by submission

Buddy Murphy cuts a promo backstage. He commends Maverick for setting up this tournament, because it'll take a great fighting spirit to dethrone the most dominant cruiserweight champion of all time. He runs down the lineage of his time in 205, defeating Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, Hideo Itami, and Kalisto. He wonders who he will face on the final stage at WrestleMania.

