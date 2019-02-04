WWE Advertising "The First International Superstar Shakeup" In April

A commercial aired during tonight's RAW in Canada for the upcoming RAW taping in Montreal on April 15th. The promo said that "the first international Superstar Shakeup" will occur at the show.

The Shakeup will continue the following night on SmackDown, which will also take place in Montreal.

The Superstar Shakeup in 2018 took place on April 16th and 17th. The Shakeup saw Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, R-Truth, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Asuka, Sheamus & Cesaro as the top stars moved from RAW to SmackDown. Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, The Riott Squad, Natalya, Baron Corbin, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder were among the names moved to RAW.