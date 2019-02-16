WWE has announced via their website that Becky Lynch has "re-injured" her knee after a vicious attack from longtime rival, Charlotte Flair, at a WWE live event in Alexandria, LA. This comes just days after Lynch was suspended in storyline by Vince McMahon, and shortly thereafter replaced by Charlotte Flair in the top women's match at WrestleMania 35.
In the video below, Lynch appears at the WWE live event from out of nowhere and interferes in a match between Charlotte Flair & Auska. Things don't go according to plan, as Flair manages to deliver a kick to Lynch's knee. She then continues her assault on Lynch, tying her knee up in the ropes and continuously hitting it with a steel chair.
WWE's statement, available here, reads:
During a SmackDown live event in Alexandria, La., Saturday night, Becky Lynch suddenly leaped over the barricade from the crowd and attacked Charlotte Flair as The Queen was facing SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka. In the heated altercation that followed, an irate Charlotte re-injured Becky's knee, going as far to attack it with a steel chair.
The exchange comes off the heels of WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon's ruling on Raw that Becky receive a 60-day suspension from in-ring action and that Charlotte replace her in the Raw Women's Championship Match at WrestleMania 35 against Ronda Rousey. Then, 24 hours later on SmackDown LIVE, Flair further stirred the pot by informing the WWE Universe that she was dedicating her title match at The Showcase of the Immortals to Lynch.
Check back with WWE.com for more on Becky Lynch's injury as it becomes available.