WWE has announced via their website that Becky Lynch has "re-injured" her knee after a vicious attack from longtime rival, Charlotte Flair, at a WWE live event in Alexandria, LA. This comes just days after Lynch was suspended in storyline by Vince McMahon, and shortly thereafter replaced by Charlotte Flair in the top women's match at WrestleMania 35.

In the video below, Lynch appears at the WWE live event from out of nowhere and interferes in a match between Charlotte Flair & Auska. Things don't go according to plan, as Flair manages to deliver a kick to Lynch's knee. She then continues her assault on Lynch, tying her knee up in the ropes and continuously hitting it with a steel chair.

WWE's statement, available here, reads:

