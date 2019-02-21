- WWE posted this video with Paige showing how she applies makeup for her unique look. Paige uses the latest line of makeup from her Saraya Jade collection.
- WWE stock was up 0.26% today, closing at $86.48 per share. Today's high was $86.88 and the low was $85.57.
- WWE has announced that the Miz & Mrs. series will return to the USA Network on Tuesday, April 2, featuring The Miz and Maryse. The continuation of the first season will feature 14 episodes, airing each week at 10pm ET after SmackDown goes off the air. Below is the announcement from WWE along with comments from The It Couple and a new promo:
USA Network's hit reality series Miz & Mrs. is set to return for the continuation of its first season on Tuesday, April 2, at 10/9 C. The network previously extended the current season, bringing the total to 20 half-hour episodes.
Miz & Mrs. gives an exclusive glimpse into the A-List lifestyle of married WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse. The power couple has traded the Hollywood Hills for a quiet life in Austin, Texas, but they soon discover there's nothing "quiet" about a life filled with two dogs, two cats, their adorable baby, Monroe, a crazy live-in mother-in-law and the demands of their high-octane careers.
Even though their lives are more chaotic than ever, nothing can slow down the "It Family." With new mom, Maryse, returning to the ring just months after giving birth and Mike's career soaring to new heights, The Miz and Maryse continue to prove their outrageous in-ring personalities are no act.
Miz & Mrs. is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions. Don't miss the reality series' epic return on April 2 on USA Network!