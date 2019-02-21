- WWE posted this video with Paige showing how she applies makeup for her unique look. Paige uses the latest line of makeup from her Saraya Jade collection.

- WWE stock was up 0.26% today, closing at $86.48 per share. Today's high was $86.88 and the low was $85.57.

- WWE has announced that the Miz & Mrs. series will return to the USA Network on Tuesday, April 2, featuring The Miz and Maryse. The continuation of the first season will feature 14 episodes, airing each week at 10pm ET after SmackDown goes off the air. Below is the announcement from WWE along with comments from The It Couple and a new promo: