Wrestling Inc.

WWE Asks Fans About WrestleMania Main Event, Carmella And New Day Talk Super Bowl, WWE - Instagram

By Joshua Gagnon | February 03, 2019

- In the video above, New Day and Carmella talk about today's Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. Kofi Kingston is a vocal Patriots fan and was offended WWE cameras would even ask him who he was backing. Carmella—a former Patriots cheerleader—said it obviously wasn't even a question to who she was cheering for.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: NXT North American Champion Ricochet, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion The Miz, Kairi Sane, and Lacey Evans.

View this post on Instagram

Ahoooooy!!!????????????? #royalrumble2019 #royalrumble

A post shared by KairiSaneWWE (@kairisane_wwe) on

See Also
WWE Has Reportedly Decided On Their WrestleMania 35 Main Event

- WWE's latest poll is asking fans, "Which championship match should headline WrestleMania 35?" As of this writing, the results are: RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch (73 percent) leading over WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (27 percent). As noted, a report from Sports Illustrated from earlier this week said WWE has settled on Rousey vs. Lynch as the PPV's main event.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Trending

Back To Top