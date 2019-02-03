WWE Asks Fans About WrestleMania Main Event, Carmella And New Day Talk Super Bowl, WWE - Instagram

- In the video above, New Day and Carmella talk about today's Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. Kofi Kingston is a vocal Patriots fan and was offended WWE cameras would even ask him who he was backing. Carmella—a former Patriots cheerleader—said it obviously wasn't even a question to who she was cheering for.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: NXT North American Champion Ricochet, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion The Miz, Kairi Sane, and Lacey Evans.

- WWE's latest poll is asking fans, "Which championship match should headline WrestleMania 35?" As of this writing, the results are: RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch (73 percent) leading over WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (27 percent). As noted, a report from Sports Illustrated from earlier this week said WWE has settled on Rousey vs. Lynch as the PPV's main event.