- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video, featuring infamous Superstar suspensions.

- WWE filed to trademark the "Arrival" name on Friday, February 15. This is the name of the WWE Performance Center YouTube series that featured Matt Riddle in the first set of videos. The use description provided to the USPTO reads like this: "Entertainment services in the nature of an on-going reality based television program rendered live and through broadcast media including television; Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

- WWE Network has added more than 30 episodes of the WWE Confidential series that ran in the early 2000s, featuring a "behind-the-scenes look" at the company. The series was hosted by WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund. Below is WWE's announcement on the uploads along with a trailer: