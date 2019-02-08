- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Paige giving a plug to her WWE Chronicle episode. Paige promises the special will make fans laugh and cry.

- As noted earlier this week, former NFL player Pat McAfee has signed a multi-year deal to work as a WWE Digital contributor. WWE confirmed the signing with the following announcement:

Pat McAfee signs as a contributor with WWE We're going to see a lot more of Pat McAfee in the next few years. The All-Pro punter-turned-Kickoff Show analyst for NXT revealed on his podcast, "The Pat McAfee Show," that he has officially signed with WWE. Michael Cole was the guest of honor who helped break the news, confirming that McAfee became a contributor with the company as of Feb. 1. "The future's bright," said Cole of McAfee's expanding responsibilities. "It's not just going to be Kickoff Shows anymore for you. You've got a lot of stuff coming down the pipe, I hope." McAfee, who played in the NFL for eight years as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, retired after the 2016 season and pivoted to broadcasting. McAfee most recently appeared as a sideline reporter for FOX NFL sports in late 2018, but he's been very vocal about his longstanding dream to work in sports-entertainment — even notoriously incorporating WWE-centric taunts into his game in the NFL. An interaction with Adam Cole at an NXT Live Event put him on Michael Cole's radar, which started the process that inevitably brought him here.

- We noted before that Stephanie McMahon will be appearing on an upcoming episode of Facebook's new "3.5 Degrees: The Power of Connection" podcast, which is their first podcast series in the United States. Stephanie will be featured with Gary Vaynerchuk of Vayner Media. Stephanie tweeted the following teaser today and confirmed that the podcast will drop on Monday, February 11 on Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn.

Stephanie said, "If you focus on what you do better than anybody else, it creates a greater value for your business..."