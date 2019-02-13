- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Toledo, OH.

- WWE filed to trademark the "Bo Dallas" name on Monday of this week. Dallas and his B Team partner Curtis Axel continue to work live events and WWE Main Event tapings but they have had just one RAW TV match in 2019 - the February 4 Fatal 4 Way that saw new RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival defeat The B Team, Heavy Machinery and The Lucha House Party.

- WWE announced this afternoon that Sasha Banks has been cleared to compete in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at Sunday's Chamber pay-per-view. They noted that Banks underwent "additional rehab on her injured shoulder" to get cleared. This storyline update came after they announced on Tuesday night that Banks "re-aggravated" the injury during the ringside angle on Monday's RAW.

As noted earlier today, via Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Banks was actually cleared for the Chamber on Tuesday. She was just partially cleared on Monday, which allowed her to do the ringside angle during the three-team match. Banks has not wrestled a match since the Royal Rumble in late January.

Banks and Bayley vs. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose will start Sunday's Elimination Chamber match. The other teams participating are The IIconics, Carmella and Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

Banks tweeted the following on the news: