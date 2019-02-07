Earlier this week, a commercial aired in Canada during RAW for the upcoming RAW and SmackDown tapings in Montreal on April 15 and 16. The promo said that "the first international Superstar Shake-up" will occur at each show.

In the video above, WWE has confirmed those dates are indeed when this year's Superstar Shake-up will take place.

Last year's took place on April 16 and 17. The Shake-up saw Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, R-Truth, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Asuka, Sheamus & Cesaro as the top stars moved from RAW to SmackDown. Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, The Riott Squad, Natalya, Baron Corbin, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder were among the names moved to RAW.