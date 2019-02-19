- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown from New Orleans in this new video.

- A few tickets remain for the WWE NXT UK TV tapings from the SkyDome Arena in Coventry, England this coming Friday and Saturday. These tapings will continue the Road to WrestleMania 35 and the next Takeover special for the brand, featuring WALTER's rise, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson & James Drake. These tapings could see one of the biggest crowds for NXT UK TV tapings as the SkyDome Arena holds 3,000 people.

Drake spoke with The Coventry Telegraph about returning to his hometown with the NXT UK Tag Team Titles. Drake talked about what to expect from the brand.

"You can expect the unexpected," he said. "You'll see an elite class of talent, from Ireland, from Europe and from across the UK. But you never know what might happen or who might turn up. This is unreal. It's the first time that this has ever come to Coventry, and it is still only in its infancy. You'll definitely be seeing future world stars here, and you'll be able to watch them for half the price that you would in a couple of years time."

- Ariya Daivari is now focused on the WWE Cruiserweight Title, currently held by Buddy Murphy, now that Hideo Itami is no longer on TV with the brand. Daivari had been in a storyline where he was helping Itami work towards the title. As seen below, Daivari tweeted his own promo on Twitter during this week's RAW and said he's trying to get some of the cruiserweight "waist jewelry" in 2019.

Daivari said, "I'm not one to re-open old wounds but Fastlane 2017 - Jack Gallagher had his shot at the Cruiserweight Championship, and he blew it. Mustafa Ali had his shot at Survivor Series, and he blew it. Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Hideo Itami, Akira Tozawa, Kalisto, they all had their opportunity and they couldn't quite get the job done. So, what does one have to do to get in the ring with The Unstoppable? Because I'll tell you this - I really want some of that jewelry that I can wear around my waist. Because when you have that title, life does become a lot more comfortable, and in 2019, I'm trying to be very, very comfortable."