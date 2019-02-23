- Above is a WWE Day Of featuring Kofi Kingston preparing for last Sunday's Elimination Chamber match. Kingston would come up just short, losing to WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at the end of the match. On this past week's SmackDown, Shane McMahon announced Kingston will get a rematch against Bryan at WWE Fastlane on March 10 in Cleveland, Ohio.

- Fighting with My Family made $7.7 million yesterday, just ahead of its $7 million opening day nationwide estimate, according to Deadline.com. The film's budget is $17.5 million and currently has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. You can check out Wrestling Inc.'s review of the film by clicking here.

- While at the airport, Ricochet bumped into Director/Actor, Kevin Smith, and couldn't pass up the opportunity to snap a photo with "Silent Bob." In the caption Ricochet wrote:

"I spotted the awesome Kevin Smith in the airport the other day and had to say hi! Only for him to say 'If you've got a camera we can take a photo.' Couldn't pass that up either! So cool!"