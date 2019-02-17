With Elimination Chamber a few hours away, the betting odds have settled and are not expected to change significantly based on historical trends, although the odds remain available even during the event, usually until right before the individual matches themselves have started. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending us the following:

These odds suggest that all current champions will retain their titles, including Daniel Bryan being favored at -570 to hold onto the WWE Championship against 5 challengers in the chamber and Smackdown Tag Team Champions, Shane McMahon & The Miz, being able to overcome The Usos.

The handicap match sees Bobby Lashley defending the Intercontinental Championship successfully with partner and manager Lio Rush as both wrestle Finn Balor. The odds are close with Lashley and Rush favored at -140 for the final ruling, earlier in the week Balor was a slight favorite so these odds have flipped. Buddy Murphy has strong odds defending the Cruiserweight Championship against Akira Tozawa.

Something interesting is going on with the Raw Women's Championship concerning the "initial ruling" and "end of broadcast ruling" variance. Ronda Rousey is favored to successfully retain against Ruby Riott in both sets of odds, however the difference of -4500 for the initial result compared to -2000 line for the final result is definitely worth noting. Also of interest, Rousey's Wrestlemania opponent, Charlotte will be at ringside for this match, so a "Dusty Finish" could be in the works.

Bayley and Sasha Banks are favored to win the first ever WWE Women's Tag Team Championship inside the chamber with 5 other teams with Nia Jax and Tamina being the next most likely to win, followed by The Riott Squad, all teams from Raw. The 3 Smackdown teams are the least likely to become the champions with Naomi & Carmella having the worst odds. In a No DQ match, Braun Strowman is favored to defeat Baron Corbin.

Below are the odds for tonight's show. Be sure to join us tonight for our live coverage of the event.

WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber (end of broadcast ruling)

Daniel Bryan (c) -570

AJ Styles +1280

Randy Orton +1400

Samoa Joe +1400

Kofi Kingston +1600

Jeff Hardy +2400

Raw Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey(c) -4500 vs Ruby Riott +1500 (initial ruling)

Ronda Rousey(c) -2000 vs Ruby Riott +1000 (end of broadcast ruling)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship – Elimination Chamber (end of broadcast ruling)

Bayley & Sasha Banks -170

Nia Jax & Tamina +175

The Riott Squad +1100

Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville +1200

The IIconics +1800

Naomi & Carmella +2700

Intercontinental Championship - Handicap Match(2 on 1)

Bobby Lashley(c) & Lio Rush -125 vs Finn Balor -115 (initial ruling)

Bobby Lashley(c) & Lio Rush -140 vs Finn Balor +100 (end of broadcast ruling)

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship (end of broadcast ruling)

The Miz & Shane McMahon(c) -420 vs The Usos +300

WWE Cruiserweight Championship(end of preshow ruling)

Buddy Murphy(c) -750 vs Akira Tozawa +450

No Disqualification Match

Braun Strowman -350 vs Baron Corbin +250 (end of broadcast ruling)

