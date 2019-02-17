Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Elimination Chamber Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

- The 2019 WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas as we see fans filing into the arena. Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. He's joined by Sam Roberts, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who receives a hometown pop. We see the new WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on display behind the panel. Coach reveals that Phoenix will be a guest commentator for tonight's Chamber match for the women's division.

