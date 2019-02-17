Remember to join us tonight at 6pm ET for live WWE Elimination Chamber coverage, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Tonight's pay-per-view will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Below is the current card for tonight:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title

Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

Advantage: Randy Orton enters the match last.

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka vs. Sarah Logan & Liv Morgan vs. Naomi & Carmella vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose

Disadvantage: The match will start with Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Usos vs. Shane McMahon and The Miz (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Ruby Riott vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

1-on-2 Handicap Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Finn Balor vs. Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley (c)

No DQ Match

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Buddy Murphy (c)