- Above, Samoa Joe did some Indian Club workouts with Sheamus in his latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video.

- WWE filed for the trademark "Then Now Forever" on February 4, according to PWInsider. CBS ended up using it the previous day during its Super Bowl coverage, so looks like WWE is trying to cover its bases with a phrase they've used since around 2012.

- Two weeks ago on RAW, Dana Brooke and Natalya teamed up against Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan in a qualifier for the Women's Tag Elimination Chamber match, but came up short. Ever since then, Brooke has been trying to tell Natalya she belongs in the WWE and wants to prove herself. In her latest tweet, Brooke wrote, "Natalya - trying to help us win, but then really costing you the match sucked, I'm sorry. You were my biggest inspiration as I always said when I started wrestling - but you walked & turned ur back on me..IT BROKE MY HEART. I will show you I belong here."