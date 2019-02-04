Booker T On If He Thinks Dean Ambrose Will Sign With AEW After Leaving WWE

On a new episode of his podcast, Heated Conversations, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took a moment to address the recent news about Dean Ambrose leaving WWE after WrestleMania 35 in April. Booker's view is that Ambrose is in need of some quality time away to refocus and reevaluate what is important to him.

Booker specifically stated that he doesn't think Ambrose has his sights set on joining a different pro wrestling organization. Nevertheless, he does think that Ambrose will be offered a contract by AEW management.

"I do not see Dean Ambrose leaving WWE to go somewhere else.," Booker said. "I'm sure [AEW] is gonna offer him a deal. When I left WWE, TNA offered me a deal. It was a sweet deal, ya sit at home the majority of the year. Just show up every now and then and make some money. That was a sweet deal for me, that was like a vacation. I don't think a new company like AEW is looking for guys to get that Roger Clemens treatment where you ain't gotta practice, you just gotta show up and throw fastballs on game day."

As noted, Booker is under the impression that Ambrose has made the decision to leave because he needs time away from the demanding role of a WWE superstar. He mentioned how Ambrose, like himself, has been lucky to have his wife alongside him throughout his WWE journey.

"I think Dean Ambrose really needs some time off," Booker stated. "This job can become very, very stressful. You can become very, very depressed doing this job. It can definitely take you on a rollercoaster ride because, a lot of times, - he's lucky, Dean Ambrose is lucky that he's married to someone in the business. I know that's one of the reasons that I was willing to walk away from this company that I love so much. I was willing to walk away from it because when Sharmell and I got married, being on the road was no fun at all. And then when she came on the road with me, as King Booker, it relieved a lot of that pressure I was under."

Booker re-emphasized his point and explained that being a WWE performer shows you both sides of the coin: the good and bad. If Ambrose is indeed leaving the WWE, Booker commends him for doing it after the big WrestleMania payday.

"This can be the best job in the world, being a WWE superstar, but it can be the hardest job in the world at the same time," Booker said. "So I say, Dean Ambrose, if it's for you to take a step back - And the thing is, he's doing it at the best time, too. Let me make that clear to everybody out there, Dean Ambrose would be stepping away at the best time that he possibly could: after WrestleMania. 'Cause that's a big check!"

You can listen to the full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Heated Conversations with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.