WWE legend and two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair was thrown a surprise 70th birthday party in Atlanta, Georgia Friday night. The guest list included Triple H, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, Evander Holyfield, Jeff Hardy, Dennis Rodman, Chris Jericho, The Nasty Boys, Charles Barkley, Shane McMahon, Todd Gurley and many more big names.

Throughout the celebration, there was a TV playing a classic Ric Flair vs. Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat match.

His birthday is actually this coming Monday, so on this week's episode of RAW, WWE will be throwing Flair a huge birthday celebration too. WWE hinted that there will be some WWE legends that will be dropping by then as well.

Below is video of Flair arriving to the party and getting emotional:

A quick trip to Atlanta for Ric Flair's surprise 70th birthday party. The guest list includes Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, Triple H, Shane McMahon, Charles Barkley, Todd Gurley, Evander Holyfield, Dennis Rodman, Chris Jericho, The Nasty Boys, Brad Nessler and like everyone else. pic.twitter.com/AcmyG4Ducx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 22, 2019

Here are more photos from the party:

I thought Ric was going to die two years ago when he was in intensive care in Atlanta. We're celebrating his 70th birthday tonight in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/MtYR3ZRI1u — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 22, 2019

Todd Gurley showed up to Ric Flair birthday party?? That's crazy. https://t.co/nDJT5X6US7 — Makaveli Da Don (@TrapOrDiee) February 22, 2019