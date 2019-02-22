WWE legend and two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair was thrown a surprise 70th birthday party in Atlanta, Georgia Friday night. The guest list included Triple H, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, Evander Holyfield, Jeff Hardy, Dennis Rodman, Chris Jericho, The Nasty Boys, Charles Barkley, Shane McMahon, Todd Gurley and many more big names.

Throughout the celebration, there was a TV playing a classic Ric Flair vs. Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat match.

His birthday is actually this coming Monday, so on this week's episode of RAW, WWE will be throwing Flair a huge birthday celebration too. WWE hinted that there will be some WWE legends that will be dropping by then as well.

