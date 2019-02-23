Fighting With My Family, the biopic about WWE Superstar Paige's life, has been winning over critics and audiences since it's release. WWE Legend Mick Foley is no exception, who shared a tweet of his ticket after he went to go see the film.

The legend captioned his photo with, "YOU OWE IT TO YOURSELF to watch Fighting With My Family IMMEDIATELY...if not sooner! Congratulations Paige & The Rock on this beautiful movie!"

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who became an executive producer for the film after being inspired by a documentary about Paige and her family's life, titled The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family, responded to Mick Foley's post with, "Love ya, Mick. Means a lot coming from you. I wanted to make a film that (finally) amplifies the great qualities and impact our beloved pro wrestling biz can have on someone."

Paige also responded to Foley's praise: "Ayyy thank you, Mick!!!"

Foley replied to both Paige and The Rock, writing to Paige that he truly LOVED it and telling the Rock that he succeeded beyond all expectations. Foley wasn't the only wrestler to praise the film though, other stars that have posted their support include Alundra Blayze, The Miz, Sin Cara, Nattie, Bayley, and Charlotte & Ric Flair.

You can read the full Twitter exchange below:

