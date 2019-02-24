Sources at PWInsider have learned that WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was arrested in Freehold, New Jersey yesterday. Sytch currently remains incarcerated at the Monmouth County Corrections Facility as we anticipate further details about her arrest.

A bench warrant was apparently issued for Sytch in the State of Pennsylvania on 2/15, as well. On that day, the Carbon County Probation Department started the process to revoke Sytch's October 2018 parole. Court records indicate that Sytch paid a $120 fee in the months of October and November 2018 to begin reimbursing the State of Pennsylvania for the costs in her legal cases. Since then, Sytch reportedly did not make any additional payments.

Sunny's legacy as a performer has been accompanied by run-ins with the law for a few years now. In October 2018, Sunny was released from jail after serving the necessary time for failing to appear in court following her two DUI arrests in New Jersey the same year. Prior to that, Sunny had also been booked for DUI on three separate in Pennsylvania. She was arrested for DUI on May 30, 2015 in Mahoning Township, PA after police witnessed her driving erratically into a Wal-Mart parking lot. She was then arrested again in Lehighton, PA on June 1, 2015 after her car crossed the center yellow line multiple times, then entered oncoming traffic. At the time, she was unable to provide proof of insurance or a valid driver's license. Sunny was then arrested again on June 20, 2015 in Towamensing Township, PA after crashing her car into a ditch. She told police that her GPS told her to make a "sudden turn" and that's why she turned wide into a ditch.

Following her arrests and among other consequences, Sunny was sentenced to 5 years of probation with bi-weekly alcohol testing, 125 hours of community service and $2,100 in fines. She was released but warned by the judge that she would be in trouble if she had any more issues during her 5 years of probation. 18 days into the probation, Sunny was arrested in Northampton County, PA. She plead guilty to driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance, displaying license plated on a car to which they didn't belong, operating a vehicle without proper inspection and driving without evidence of an emission inspection.

Sunny's troubles continued when she was rushed to a hospital in Palmerton, PA on September 12, 2016. She was then charged with possession of alcohol and being under the influence of alcohol, which led to a probation violation. She was released from the hospital on September 20 and arrested again on September 23 of that year after she was brought back to the hospital when police were called to her home. That experience would also see Sunny charged with being under the influence of alcohol, yet another probation violation. Sunny was then taken into custody, from the hospital, and taken to the Carbon County Correctional Facility. She was locked up for 5 months and paroled in February 2017.

We'll keep you updated as details unfold about Sytch's most recent arrest.

Source: PWInsider

