As noted, Jimmy Uso was arrested in Detroit, Michigan this week after a drunken incident with police. His wife, Naomi, was reportedly driving down the wrong side of a one-way street when the two were pulled over by police in a 2018 Dodge Journey, which reeked of alcohol. While police were talking to Naomi, Uso got out of the car and "squared up" with police like he wanted to fight, also removing his jacket & shirt. Uso ended up listening to police commands but he was arrested for disorderly conduct & obstruction. He was taken to jail and later released on bond.

WWE issued the following statement on Uso's arrest this afternoon:

"Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions."

This statement is similar to the comments WWE issued in January 2018 when Jey Uso was arrested for DUI in Texas. That statement read, "Joshua Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials."

This is Jimmy's third arrest since signing with WWE. He was arrested on DUI charges in March 2013 and September 2011.

The Usos are still scheduled to challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and Shane McMahon at Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

For those who missed it, below is Jimmy's mugshot photo from the arrest in Detroit: