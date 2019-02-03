WWE Live Event Results From Regina (2/2): Dean Ambrose Works Main Event, The Revival, Braun Strowman

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Perry Adams for sending in these results from last night's RAW live event in Regina, Saskatchewan:

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable (c) defeated The Revival in the match of the night. They were given a lot of time, the match went about 35 minutes.

* Nikki Cross defeated Tamina Snuka

* Apollo Crews defeated Elias. Elias was singing a song when Crew interrupted, and the match started after that.

* Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin

* Rhyno, Heath Slater & Titus O'Neil defeated The Ascension & Rezar

* Bayley & Natalya defeated Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan (w/ Liv Morgan)

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley (c) (w/ Lio Rush) defeated Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor & Drew McIntyre. Lashley pinned Ambrose to retain.

Sasha Banks and Seth Rollins were advertised for the show, but no reason was given as to why they didn't appear.