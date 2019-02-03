WWE Live Event Results From Vancouver (2/2): WWE Champion Daniel Bryan Defends, Kairi Sane In Action

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Street Shark for sending in these results for last night's SmackDown live event at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC:

* The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods only) defeated the Bar

* Shelton Benjamin came out and complained about his job before Jeff Hardy came out and beat him in a match

* The IIconics then took some time to do what they do followed by Carmella charging to the ring for an in fair fight. Kairi Sane ran in for the surprise save and we got ourselves a tag match playa's! Mella gets the money with the submission.

After the match Carmella stuck around for R-Truth and looked great dancing along with his entrance.

* WWE U.S. Champion R-Truth defeated Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura. A decent triple threat with Truth pinning Nakamura with a roll up.

More dancing.

* Asuka then defeated Charlotte after Charlotte explained why Becky wasn't going to be there. Great match!

Intermission

* Gallows and Anderson defeated Sanity (sans Killian Dain and Nikki Cross)

* Rey Mysterio defeated Andrade 'Cien' Almas in another amazing match.

* Daniel Bryan successfully defended his championship against Samoa Joe and Mustafa Ali after some interference by Rowan on Joe and hitting the running knee. Joe got a strong 'Joe' chant at the end for his efforts to which he responded with a false bow and a brief 'up yours' gesture.

Was a pretty good shown in my opinion. Lots of great matches!