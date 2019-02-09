Below are results from last night's RAW live event in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada:

* Bayley, Natalya & Dana Brooke defeated Nikki Cross, Alicia Fox & Mickie James

* The Ascension defeated Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

* EC3 defeated Dean Ambrose. Ambrose had cut a promo saying that he stole the last pretty girl out of Canada and turned her into an American.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Finn Balor

* Drew McIntyre defeated Elias. Elias cut a promo before the match.

* RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable defeated The Revival in a great match

* Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin in a Ottawa Street Fight