Thanks to Bobby Vargas for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Laredo, Texas:
* Mojo Rawley defeated Tyler Breeze
* The Lucha House Party defeated Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley retained over Apollo Crews and Dean Ambrose in a Triple Threat
* Drew McIntyre defeated Elias
* RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey retained over Ruby Riott
* RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival retained over Chad Gable and Bobby Roode
* Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin