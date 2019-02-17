Thanks to Bobby Vargas for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Laredo, Texas:

* Mojo Rawley defeated Tyler Breeze

* The Lucha House Party defeated Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley retained over Apollo Crews and Dean Ambrose in a Triple Threat

* Drew McIntyre defeated Elias

* RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey retained over Ruby Riott

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival retained over Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

* Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin