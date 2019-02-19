Thanks to Jerome Blackson for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Lake Charles, Louisiana:

* The show opened with a ten-bell salute for WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retain over The New Day, The Bar and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev in a Fatal 4 Way

* Jeff Hardy is making his entrance when Samoa Joe attacks him from behind and destroys him

* EC3 defeated Tye Dillinger. After the match, EC3 issued an open challenge

* Shelton Benjamin defeated EC3 in just a few seconds

* Carmella and R-Truth do a dance break segment in the ring with a group of younger fans

INTERMISSION

* SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retained over Charlotte Flair

* Andrade and Zelina Vega cut an in-ring promo on how good they are, how good their 2019 will be, how they are the future of SmackDown and the future of WWE

* Naomi defeated Mandy Rose

* Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe

* Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles defeated WWE Champion Daniel Bryan with Rowan and Randy Orton in tag team action