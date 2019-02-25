Thanks to our friends at Wrestling Bodyslam for sending us these results for tonight's WWE RAW live event in Montgomery, AL:

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival (c) defeated Bobby Roode & Chad Gable

* Mojo Rawley defeated Tyler Breeze

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor (c) defeated Bobby Lashley ( w/ Lio Rush )

* Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss

* Drew McIntyre defeated Dean Ambrose

There was a segment with Elias singing. Apollo Crews interrupted and attacked Elias.

* Heath Slater, Rhyno & Titus O'Neil defeated Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brothers

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) defeated Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott

* Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin in a Montgomery Street Fight