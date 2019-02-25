Thanks to our friends at Wrestling Bodyslam for sending us these results for tonight's WWE RAW live event in Montgomery, AL:
* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival (c) defeated Bobby Roode & Chad Gable
* Mojo Rawley defeated Tyler Breeze
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor (c) defeated Bobby Lashley ( w/ Lio Rush )
* Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss
* Drew McIntyre defeated Dean Ambrose
There was a segment with Elias singing. Apollo Crews interrupted and attacked Elias.
* Heath Slater, Rhyno & Titus O'Neil defeated Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brothers
* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) defeated Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott
* Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin in a Montgomery Street Fight