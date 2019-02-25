Thanks to Luther Lankford for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Greenville, South Carolina:

* Triple Threat: SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The New Day and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev with Lana

* Jeff Hardy made his way out when Samoa Joe destroyed him on the way to the ring

* Triple Threat: WWE United States Champion R-Truth retained over Rey Mysterio and Andrade with Zelina Vega. The babyfaces had a Dance Break after the match with kids in the ring

* Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross defeated The IIconics

* MizTV with AJ Styles led to the next match...

* The Miz and AJ Styles defeated The Bar

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated SAnitY

* Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe in the match of the night by far

* SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retained over Charlotte Flair