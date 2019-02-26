Thanks to Corey Stengal for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Savannah, Georgia:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev and The New Day

* WWE United States Champion R-Truth retained over Andrade

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated SAnitY

* AJ Styles and The Miz defeated The Bar. This started out with Styles on MizTV

* Rowan defeated Shelton Benjamin

* SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retained over Charlotte Flair with the Asuka Lock. The IIconics were special timekeepers and announcers. They tried to interfere several times and were ejected by the referee

* Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe and Randy Orton