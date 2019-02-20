- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of Mansoor Al-Shehail talking about being WWE's first Saudi Arabian signee, and what it was like to make his official WWE NXT TV debut. Mansoor has been working NXT live events since September 2018 but he faced Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons at the January 30 NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University, which was his official TV debut. That match aired earlier this month and saw Ryker get the win.

Mansoor worked the WWE tryouts in Saudi Arabia back in 2018 and made his first appearance for the company at the Greatest Royal Rumble event with the Daivari brothers. Mansoor, who previously trained under WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr., was announced as 1 of 8 winners from the Saudi tryouts.

- WWE stock was down 0.38% today, closing at $86.27 per share. Today's high was $88.24 and the low was $85.72.

- The latest drop from the WWE x MACHE275 Collection officially hit the Foot Locker website today. The collection features $25 t-shirts for Seth Rollins, The New Day, Alexa Bliss, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks and WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, plus a limited edition run of 50 jackets for each style. The jackets are available inside the Foot Locker store at Times Square in New York City only. The t-shirts are available on the website and at the Times Square location.

The New Day items were inspired by TLC's "CrazySexyCool" album cover and could be seen on this week's SmackDown. Below are tweets on the new collection with comments from Kofi Kingston and Mache Custom Kicks:

#WWE x @MACHE275 Collection

Available Tomorrow, 2/20



Shirts Online and In-Store only at Foot Locker TSQ.

Jackets Only Available at Foot Locker TSQ. https://t.co/qdgv8F7I96 pic.twitter.com/nrNutj9A8t — Foot Locker (@footlocker) February 20, 2019

Also, these @WearChalkLine jackets are limited to only 50 made! They are now available ONLY at the Times Square @footlocker in NYC! ?? ??



W'o's copping???@footlockernyc @MACHE275 pic.twitter.com/owYbZfV07K — Rob gronKOFski (@TrueKofi) February 20, 2019

You seent' us wearin' 'em on #SmackDownLIVE Last night! And now you can have your own! Only at @footlocker! @MACHE275 is an artistic genius...best get yours quickly...Sizes are already selling out! ??@RippleJunction https://t.co/OmDTqQzjVE pic.twitter.com/DkSKNabJSE — Rob gronKOFski (@TrueKofi) February 20, 2019